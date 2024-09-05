Dyson has unveiled four new products across its Beauty, Audio, and Home categories in India ahead of the festive season. The new lineup will be released in phases and includes two advanced hair styling tools, Dyson's first audio-only product, and a dedicated wet floor cleaner. These products feature Dyson's high-performance technologies designed to cater to consumers' needs.

Among the new launches, Dyson has introduced two hair care products: the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer, and the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer.

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer, priced at Rs 45,900, is Dyson's first connected beauty product. It uses Bluetooth technology to allow users to customize their hair styling experience via the MyDyson app. The tool creates curls at the push of a button without heat damage and is available in a special Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink edition. It includes six attachments and comes with a complimentary detangling comb in a Dyson-designed case.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, available for Ra 41,900, is designed to enhance scalp and hair health. It features Nural sensors that automatically adjust heat and airflow near the scalp to prevent damage. The dryer also enhances shine and styling through a new Scalp Protect mode. It comes in two color palettes: Ceramic Patina and Topaz, and Vinca Blue and Topaz.

Dyson is also set to release its first wet floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1. The cleaner is engineered to handle both wet and dry debris and is designed for large hard floor spaces. Equipped with a 1-litre clean-water tank, it can cover up to 3,100 square feet in one cleaning session. The Dyson WashG1 will be available from October 2024.

Additionally, Dyson will introduce the Dyson OnTrac headphones, the company's first high-fidelity, audio-only product, in India. These headphones, which feature noise cancellation and a 55-hour battery life, are customizable with over 2,000 colour combinations.

Dyson is also expanding its presence in India, opening two new Demo Stores in Pune and Lucknow, bringing the total number of stores to over 20. These stores allow customers to experience Dyson products firsthand. In addition to the stores, Dyson products are available at over 400 retail locations, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Nykaa, Tira, and Shoppers Stop.