Dyson's latest hair dryer, the Supersonic Nural, is the newest addition to the company's unique and premium range of hair care products. Once again, the company leverages unique technology to take care of your hair and scalp like never before. It may just be time to manually manage the distance between your hair dryer and the hair as the scalp would feel the heat too much.

Dyson's Supersonic Nural comes packed with smart sensor technology, which goes beyond basic styling to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

What's really standing out is the coolest feature called Scalp Protect mode, which automatically adjusts the heat to keep your scalp safe from damage. Plus, it learns your styling preferences over time, making it super easy to use. This is achieved through Attachment Learning functionality, which adapts to users' individual styling preferences. This integration of artificial intelligence not enhances user convenience but also showcases Dyson's foresight in anticipating and addressing the evolving needs of discerning consumers.

Adding another smart element, there's a feature that automatically pauses for easier routines. The hair dryer has a motion-sensing accelerometer, which automatically deactivates the heater, decreasing airflow and noise in between styling passes.

"If you're able to limit heat damage, you can get a healthier scalp; and healthier hair. Our new Supersonic Nural has a time of flight sensor that recognises your head and reduces the heat as it gets close to your hair, preventing heat damage to both your scalp and your hair. Innovation only comes from investing in research and development. Our obsession to truly understand the root of the problem continues, as we build up some of the most sophisticated hair laboratories in the world," James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, said in a statement.

Another interesting aspect of the device is the LED light colour that automatically changes from cool blue or yellow (low heat), to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the distance the machine is from the head in Scalp Protect mode.

Packing all that tech and innovation doesn't take away attention from design. Dyson's products manage to pull off unique designs, and the Supersonic Nural is no different. It looks sleek too, with cool color options like Ceramic Patina and Topaz. It has a transparent end cap that shows the inner workings of the device, proudly demonstrating Dyson's engineering prowess.

The hair dryer comes with five attachments:

Gentle air attachment to evenly disperse airflow Styling concentrator for precision styling Smoothing nozzle to reduce frizz Diffuser for defined curls and waves Flyaway smoother to hide flyaways using Coanda effect

Dyson Supersonic Nural was launched in Seoul during its global launch event on March 18. It is expected to arrive in India later this year, but the exact date hasn't been confirmed. The pricing of the Dyson's new hair dryer remains a mystery, too. What are your thoughts?