Dyson is synonymous with innovation and this time, the disruption comes to the favourite hair care product — the hair straightener. At an event in New York, Dyson launched its latest beauty product and its calling it the Dyson Airstrait. The name does drop a few hints, but you could only guess so much.

Dyson Airstrait has many features, some more worthy of others. What's most fascinating about the Airstrait is that it can straighten even wet hair. With its tech, Dyson addressed the most-annoying issue of heat damage and having to deal with hot plates.

"Having a strong understanding of how to manipulate and realise the potential of powerful airflow is fundamental to the performance of the Dyson Airstrait straightener. This expertise, which we've gained over the last 25 years, is what has enabled us to deliver our first wet to dry straightener, with no hot plates, and no heat damage. Delivering the ease-of-use that people love about straighteners but with high-velocity air blades, saves time, maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style." James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, said launching the new product.

Dyson Airstrait: Notable features to know

Though the new way to straighten hair from wet to dry - all with just air - sounds cool, what does it take to deliver that. Airstrait looks like an ordinary straightener with two 1.5mm apertures, through which the airflow is accelerated creating two high-velocity downward blades of air projected at a 45-degree angle. As they converge, one focused jet of air forms a downward force to straighten the hair, giving a smooth and shiny finish.

The Airstrait is powered by the Hyperdymium motor, which is at the core of Dyson's Hair Care technologies. It is small, light and powerful enough to generate the airflow needed to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, from wet. A 13-blade impeller spins up to 106,000rpm, propelling over 11.9 litres of air through the machine per second. This generates up to 3.5kPa of air pressure, enough to straighten hair as it dries. At 27mm, the motor is small enough to fit in the handle – with no sacrifice on power.

To answer the heat issue, the Airstrait features an intelligent heat control. Glass bead thermistors measure the temperature of the airflow up to 16 times per second to prevent heat damage and protect hair's natural shine. This data is sent to the microprocessor which regulates the heating element, ensuring airflow doesn't exceed the temperature required.

You're in control

Dyson Airstrait has Wet and Dry modes and a Cool mode that helps set the style. The 'Wet' and 'Dry' modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination with three heat settings of 80°C (175°F), 110°C (230°F), and 140°C (285°F). In 'Dry' mode, you get to choose between 120°C (250°F) or 140°C (285°F) or a top up "boost". There are two speed settings, low flow and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.

Dyson Airstrait will be available this year in select markets.