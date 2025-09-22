Dyson Airwrap i.d. gets festive makeover with Jasper Plum Edition

Dyson has unveiled the Jasper Plum edition of its Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, an exclusive colourway inspired by the rare purple jasper gemstone. Designed to arrive just in time for the festive season, the jewel-toned palette reflects the richness and vibrancy of Indian celebrations, making it an ideal indulgence or gift.

The Jasper Plum colourway combines deep plum, violet accents, and blush pink highlights. Dyson's Colours, Materials, and Finishes (CMF) team has meticulously crafted the design to capture the gemstone's elegance. Purple jasper is traditionally associated with confidence, self-discovery, and personal growth—qualities that Dyson aims to reflect in its styling tools, which are engineered to enhance natural beauty while maintaining hair health.

Beyond aesthetics, the Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. fuses advanced engineering with luxury. Its intelligent heat control and powerful airflow style hair without extreme heat damage, leaving strands smooth, strong, and shiny.

The device also features Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to personalise hair profiles and optimise their styling routines. Two new attachments—the Conical barrel for tighter curls and the Blade concentrator for precise styling—expand styling possibilities.

Priced at Rs 49,900, the Dyson Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. offers a blend of functionality and festive glamour, positioning itself as both a must-have beauty tool and a luxurious gifting option for the season.