Dyson is launching a new product on Thursday, July 4, expanding its hair care product portfolio in India. After much anticipation, the company is launching Airstrait straightener in India next week, which offer a groundbreaking approach to hair styling. This wet-to-dry straightening tool uses air instead of hot plates to dry and straighten hair simultaneously.

Airstrait straightener is designed to suit various hair types, allowing users to achieve a natural straight look while maintaining the hair's strength and healthy appearance.

How does Airstrait work?

Airstrait features two styling modes—Wet and Dry – along with a 'Cool' mode to set the style. Each mode is pre-set with a specific combination of heat settings of 80°C (175°F), 110°C (230°F), and 140°C (285°F) and airflow for optimal results, so anyone can get the desired results without any prior expertise. Users can also control airflow with two speed settings, low and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.

Dyson's current product portfolio under the hair care category include Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, and Corrale straightener. The Airstrait straightener is the culmination of more than a decade of research, leveraging Dyson's expertise in powerful airflow manipulation developed over 25 years, the company says.

The tech behind Airstrait

Dyson is known to produce high-end personal care products, a result of over half a billion GBP in research and technology development in the beauty sector. The company has studied hair structure, airflow dynamics, and the effects of thermal, mechanical, and chemical damage on hair health and designed the products to achieve optimal results.

Coming to the Airstrait, it resembles a conventional straightener but features two 1.5mm apertures that accelerate airflow into two high-velocity blades projected at a 45-degree angle. These blades converge to form a single, focused jet of air that creates a downward force, straightening the hair and delivering a smooth, shiny finish.

At the heart of the Airstrait is Dyson's Hyperdymium motor, a compact yet powerful component integral to Dyson's hair care technologies. This motor is small and lightweight but it generates the necessary airflow to dry and straighten wet hair simultaneously. A 13-blade impeller spins at up to 106,000 rpm, propelling over 11.9 liters of air per second through the device. This generates up to 3.5 kPa of air pressure, sufficient to straighten hair as it dries. The 27mm motor fits within the handle without compromising power.

To address heat concerns, the Airstrait incorporates intelligent heat control. Glass bead thermistors measure the airflow temperature up to 16 times per second, preventing heat damage and preserving the hair's natural shine. This data is transmitted to the microprocessor, which regulates the heating element to ensure the airflow remains at the optimal temperature.