Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most celebrated actors in the world. The Blackadams movie star is currently shooting for an action-thriller movie with director Rawson Thurber.

Dwayne recently updated the movie's shooting while sharing a picture of himself struggling to get into a Porsche as he is too big in size.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson revealed that they are currently filming for Netflix's heist movie, Red Notice. Movie's director Rawson had designed a big chase sequence where Dwayne's character will enter a Porsche and drive away. The entire chase sequence took months of preparation and a lot of money from their end, but unfortunately, they now have to rethink the chase sequence as he cannot sit in the car.

Dwayne Johnson wrote the conversation he had the director had on the set. Rawson narrates the scene to Dwayne and tells him, "let's get you in the Porsche, and I'll line up the shot." Even after multiple attempts, his back got stuck because it is too broad.

As Dwayne Johnson struggles to try and get into the Porsche, Rawson asks whether or not he can enter and drive the car for the scene. To this, Johnson simply replies in negative.

"After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, myself and the entire crew just started laughing our a***s off!!"

The Red Notice movie's creative team then came up with some creative ways to get the shot.

Red Notice movie update:

Red Notice movie will star Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. In the film, Dwayne will star as an Interpol agent assigned to track down the world's greatest thief, Gal Gadot, and the world's greatest con-man, Rayn Reynolds.

For his role in Red Notice, Dwayne is reportedly earning a whopping $20 million. At the same time, Wonder Woman actress will also collect the same amount for her role, making her the third highest-paid actress in the world in 2020.

Netflix's Red Notice movie was initially scheduled for release on June 12, 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the date got moved to five months to November 13, 2020.