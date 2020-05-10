https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/672928/x-men-fantastic-four-joining-marvel-after-disney-fox-merger.jpg IBTimes UK

Disney's $71.3 billion purchase of the film and TV assets held by 21st Century Fox is surely one of the biggest media mergers of all time. Following the merger, superheroes like Fantastic Four and Deadpool are set to appear in future Marvel projects. However, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has very little confidence when it comes to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Before Fox and Disney's merger took place, there were plans of bringing Deadpool and Cable into an X-Force spinoff movie. Apart from that, a Deadpool 3 movie featuring Ryan Reynolds as Merc with a Mouth was also in motion. A Deadpool 3 movie is surely happening but it is surely taking time to get a lift-off from the table.

While chatting with ComicBook.com, Rob Liefeld reportedly placed blame on Kevin Feige for the fact that we have not seen Deadpool 3 yet.

"I blame Marvel...blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet. They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me.'"

Deadpool 1 was released in 2016 and Deadpool 2 was released two years later. But as of now, we have not heard anything about Deadpool 3 release date. It should be noted that we are definitely going to see a Deadpool 3 movie in the future but when it was asked to the creator about the future of the project, he simply stated that "I feel like Deadpool, the movies, they've set sail."

After Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel is all set for Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi but the details of Deadpool 3 are still not disclosed to the fans. If Marvel Studios start the production of Deadpool 3 in 2020 then as per Liefeld the movie would come out four years from now.

"You want to know the plan with Deadpool right now? They have a goose egg, zero, zero."

Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3:

Contradictory to Rob Liefeld, Ryan Reynolds is very hopeful when it comes to Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds stated that Deadpool in MCU would be a game-changer.

"I see infinite possibility in either version. I think if Deadpool was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibilities," he had said.