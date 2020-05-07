In future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, we are going to see characters like X-Men and Deadpool standing side-by-side with Avengers. Ryan Reynolds recently talked about how bringing a character like Deadpool into MCU would be "explosive."

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Ryan Reynolds opened about bringing Deadpool into MCU. He thinks the implementation of Deadpool in MCU is going to be a game-changing move.

"Deadpool was Fox and now it''s in the hands of Marvel now over at Disney," Reynolds told Jimmy Fallon through a video call, via ScreenRant. "I see infinite possibility in either version. I think if Deadpool was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibilities."

Ryan has played the role of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool since 2016. Both the parts have actually proved to be a game-changer in superhero movies as it opened up the path for bringing R-rated content for the superhero fans. Following the success of Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2, we got to see some amazing movies like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Hugh Jackman's Logan, which were completely different from the contemporary superhero movies.

Deadpool in Marvel:

After the official merger between Fox and Disney, Deadpool and other such characters are official with Marvel Studios. Fans can now expect some amazing content coming our way. As Reynolds himself stated that he writes the Deadpool movie with two amazing writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

"I write it with two other guys, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are geniuses and we have so much fun. There''s a lot more story to tell so we hope we can get to do it," he added.

There were several speculations that we might get to see Hugh Jackman's Logan in future Marvel movies alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. However, the Australian actor has retired from the character, and chances of a Deadpool-Wolverine crossover are slim to none.

Fans can expect to see Deadpool in future Avengers as Marvel has now entered a new phase after the Endgame movie.