Hollywood action superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced that he along with his wife Lauren and their two young girls, Tiana and Jasmine tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks ago.

Johnson also said all of them are on the other side of the virus and have recovered now.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, September 3, Johnson posted a long video, giving health updates and urging people to take necessary safety precautions amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's what he said:

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19."

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he said in the video, adding that he is now relieved because he has recovered from the disease.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy," he happily expressed.

Johnson also shared the do's and don'ts of Covid

"The other thing is wear your mask, we have been in quarantine for months, we wear our masks every day.

"This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda, politicising it.

"It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do. Not only for yourself and your family, but also for your fellow human beings," he urged.

(With agency inputs)