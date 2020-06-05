The Rock has stepped up to support the Black Lives Matter movement as well as take shots at the leadership of his country. Dwayne Johnson hasn't waded into politics or political discourse a lot in the past, apart from sharing his desire to be President, which can be taken in jest.

However, in light of the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, the actor seems to have broken his silence. Reportedly, the former WWE star called out President Donald Trump without mentioning him by name in a video message supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Where are you? Where is our leader? Where are you?" Dwayne Johnson began. He went on to ask where their leader was at this time? At a time when their country was down on their knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard, begging and pleading and praying for change. He again asked the question, "Where are you?"

The United States is in turmoil after the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a local policeman pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Johnson continued by asking where their compassionate leader was. The actor went on to ask who was going to step up to their country, who was on its knees. He went on to ask, who would extend a hand and help it stand up, hear it, listen to it.

Johnson questioned the absence of a leader again when he asked who was going to say that they have their word that they would everything in their power, until their dying day, their last breath, to do everything they can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black lives matter'? Where are they?

Dwayne Johnson sure seems to be worked up in the clip. You can check out the video here: