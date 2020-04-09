The coronavirus pandemic has caused another disappointment for fans of Dwayne Johnson all over the world. The actor made a big announcement regarding his new film Jungle Cruise, which was set for release on July 24, 2020.

The movie has reportedly been moved to July 30, 2021. The 45-year-old told his 177 million followers in an IGTV video that he was feeling 'great and bullish' about the decision.

'Our @disneystudios JUNGLE CRUISE is officially pushed by one year to be released JULY 30, 2021,' he began.

He said that the date gives Disney time to be fully operational in all their businesses - theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, he added that it gave the world time to bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again.

Johnson assures fan that Jungle Cruise would be worth the wait

Johnson went on to assure fans that the Jungle Cruise would be worth the wait. He went on to say that the decision came down to wanting everyone to have 'an emotional confidence' - something which the entire world is struggling with amid COVID-19.

The Rock said that that emotional confidence allows people to get their kids back to school [and] feeling good about that, allows them to get back to work [and] feeling good about that, allows Disney employees [and] the Disney team members to get back to work, too, and spread that joy and happiness as they love doing and are so proud to do.

