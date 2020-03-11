Disney released a new trailer of 'Jungle Cruise' starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson based on the popular Disney theme park ride of the same name and it has a lot to unpack.

Through 'Jungle Cruise', Disney is expecting to repeat success its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The latest trailer for the film offers a peek at stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt swinging on vines, battling snake-faced villains, and making silly jokes in a bid to create the starting point for an all-new adventure franchise.

Blunt's Lily Houghton, a scientist, and Johnson's Frank, a riverboat captain, form an unlikely duo as their journey through the dangers of the jungle takes them in search of The Tree of Life.

Overall the trailer appears to want to introduce us to the characters portrayed by The Rock and Emily Blunt more than the overall storyline.

Jungle Cruise is the latest in a series of modern movies based on attractions at Disney's theme parks.

In addition to the five-film Pirates of the Caribbean series that earned more than $4.5 billion worldwide, the studio also produced the 2000 film Mission to Mars, The Haunted Mansion (starring Eddie Murphy), and the 2015 film Tomorrowland (starring George Clooney), among other adaptations of its theme park elements.

The film is directed by The Shallows maker Jaume Collet-Serra.