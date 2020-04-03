The lockdown has kept everybody indoors, but that hasn't stopped stars from working, working out or having fun. Disney Hotstar has just been launched in India, after much debate before about when Disney + would hit India. Stars attended the premiere from their bedrooms and living rooms and turned it into a first-of-its-kind red carpet event.

Red carpet events get a facelift at the Disney Hotstar premiere

Usually, for red carpet events, there's a lot of anticipation and a red carpet is all about fashion. That's why it exists. However, the Coronavirus lockdown has put a damper on things. This isn't stopping the stars, and it's also pioneering change when it comes to red carpets.

Abandoning designer gowns, and elegance, stars gave the Disney Hotstar Red Carpet premiere the homage it deserved. By posting their scenes on Instagram watching the show, they dressed in the most comfortable wear. Well, if that's not fashion-forward, we're digging it. This is lockdown fashion at its best.

Katrina Kaif opted for jeans and a t-shirt:

Shraddha Kapoor went for the elephant pyjama set which many would like to own:

Varun Dhawan was seen in a hoodie:

Kriti Sanon opted for pyjamas too:

Tiger Shroff was seen in a sweatshirt:

Hrithik Roshan went for a black t-shirt:

Sonam Kapoor was a whole mood:

Dulquer Salmaan took the 'at-home' memo very seriously:

Shahid Kapoor decided the bed was the best bet:

Jacqueline Fernandez rocked a white ensemble:

Parineeti Chopra set some night clothes goals in white:

This is the kind of red carpet, plebians can be a part of, who knew we were already setting fashion goals?