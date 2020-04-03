The lockdown has kept everybody indoors, but that hasn't stopped stars from working, working out or having fun. Disney Hotstar has just been launched in India, after much debate before about when Disney + would hit India. Stars attended the premiere from their bedrooms and living rooms and turned it into a first-of-its-kind red carpet event.
Red carpet events get a facelift at the Disney Hotstar premiere
Usually, for red carpet events, there's a lot of anticipation and a red carpet is all about fashion. That's why it exists. However, the Coronavirus lockdown has put a damper on things. This isn't stopping the stars, and it's also pioneering change when it comes to red carpets.
Abandoning designer gowns, and elegance, stars gave the Disney Hotstar Red Carpet premiere the homage it deserved. By posting their scenes on Instagram watching the show, they dressed in the most comfortable wear. Well, if that's not fashion-forward, we're digging it. This is lockdown fashion at its best.
Katrina Kaif opted for jeans and a t-shirt:
Shraddha Kapoor went for the elephant pyjama set which many would like to own:
This movie summarizes my entire childhood and I’m jumping with child-like happiness as I watch the The Lion King for the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere!! But the fun doesn’t end there, Disney+ Hotstar comes home tomorrow, April 3rd and I just can’t wait to watch all my favourites! Stay home, stay safe and spend time watching what makes you feel happy everyone! @hotstarpremium @hotstarvip ✨?
Varun Dhawan was seen in a hoodie:
Iv spent my entire childhood watching Disney films and playing with the toys. Such a nostalgic Thursday this has been. Iv been associated with Disney in the past as an actor and voice over artist and now I’m glad I got to attend the #disneyhotstarredcarpetpremier . #staysafe #stayhome @hotstarpremium @hotstarvip
Kriti Sanon opted for pyjamas too:
I’m home attending my first online Red Carpet Premiere??.. of one of my most favorite films— The Lion King ?!! And you can see the excitement on my face..??? Do join me at the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere now to watch & chat with me! Stay home, stay safe and watch THE LION KING with me! Yayyyiiieeee!! ? @hotstarpremium @hotstarvip
Tiger Shroff was seen in a sweatshirt:
Hrithik Roshan went for a black t-shirt:
Lights off. My first ever Digital Red carpet ( on my Blue carpet !) #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere of #TheLionKing exclusively on @hotstarvip @hotstarpremium. The Disney marathon is bringing out the child in me.. Such is.. The circle of life :) P. S : New users can subscribe to Disney+ on @hotstar premium from April 3rd. Enjoy!. . #bestspecialeffectsEver
Sonam Kapoor was a whole mood:
My excitement is showing through my face in the picture I’ve always been a Star Wars fanatic and this seemed like the perfect way to watch the most awaited show with my fans and well-wishers- the new Disney+ Original The Mandalorian! Glad to be a part of the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere and excited for what’s coming next! Watch all your favourites come to Disney+ Hotstar Tomorrow, April 3rd and keep yourself entertained, always! @hotstarpremium @hotstarvip
Dulquer Salmaan took the 'at-home' memo very seriously:
Yayyyy !! I’m watching The Mandalorian with #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere, and now all I WANT is to be an intergalactic bounty hunter. Doubt I’ll be getting any sleep tonight. Wait, make that this whole week cause Disney+Hotstar releases tomorrow, April 3rd ! And knowing my wife it’s going to be a marathon and I have to watch them all before she does ! @hotstarpremium @hotstarVIP #staysafestayhome #disneyplushotstarpremiere #gonnabeatyoutoitAm
Shahid Kapoor decided the bed was the best bet:
Twenty minutes into the series and The Mandalorian is already giving me a run for my subscription So glad to be a part of the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere. I can’t wait to gobble up all that nostalgia, and so much more, once Disney+ hotstar releases tomorrow! @hotstarpremium @hotstarVIP
Jacqueline Fernandez rocked a white ensemble:
Parineeti Chopra set some night clothes goals in white:
This is the kind of red carpet, plebians can be a part of, who knew we were already setting fashion goals?