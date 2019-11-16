Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has become yet another victim of a death hoax. The Black Adam movie star was reportedly killed by several internet headlines that revealed that Johnson died after a terrible stunt failed. The bogus hoax began when a fake report with the headline, "BBC: Dwayne The Rock Johnson Dies at 47 After A Terrible Stunt Attempt Failed" started to make rounds over the internet and several social media platforms.

The news of Dwayne's death caused several of his fans to login to their social media accounts and confirm that the former WWE star is, in fact, very much alive, via Metro.co.uk.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Dwayne Johnson falls prey to a death hoax. The same happened with him back in 2011 and 2014. Skyscraper movie star commented to the 2011 hoax, where he told his Facebook fans that "Rumours of my death are false. 'I'm still 'Bringin' It' 24hrs a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year – including a leap year!"

Fans also took to Twitter to share their concern:

Hey @TheRock seen the fake news going your dead again and have this to say:



At least with these fake Dwayne Johnson death shit posts, say "The Rock died after he bled out from a paper cut..." — Raymond M. (@RaymondTMcElmon) November 14, 2019

as if my aunt actually believed @TheRock died pic.twitter.com/5in7hhoIwr — Cam (@smellybramwelly) November 14, 2019

As of this writing, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has not made any comments on his death hoax.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Black Adam

Amid all the news of his death, Dwayne Johnson shared the news of him starring as Black Adam in the upcoming DC movie. The upcoming is a spin-off from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's Shazam! that featured Zachary Levi in the lead role.

The Rock shared this incredible news with his millions of followers on Instagram by sharing the very first look by BossLogic. "I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line," Dwayne wrote in a long Instagram post.

He further added his DC character is a rebellious and one of a kind superhero who will always do right by the people. "This role is unlike any other I've ever played in my career and I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together," he added. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's first superhero movie, Black Adam is going to release on December 22, 2021, a week after James Cameron's most-awaited Avatar 2 movie.