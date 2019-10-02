Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is arguably one of the biggest Hollywood stars of today. The Jumanji movie star recently announced that he is headed back to this week's WWE Smackdown and fans from around the world are unable to contain their excitement.

The Rock has made a name for himself in the entertainment world after starring in several blockbuster movies. Earlier this year, he teased his come back to the WWE. He had earlier expressed his desire to return to the ring.

Dwayne Johnson has not been a part of the WWE roster for over five years. He did appear in WrestleMania 2016 as a special guest but was not a part of any events. However, he is reportedly coming back to this week's WWE Smackdown.

"FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I'll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV," Dwayne Johnson wrote on Twitter. "There's no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.; And there's no place like home. Tequila on me after the show."

Meanwhile, acclaimed WWE fighter Roman Reigns also opened up during GQ Sports' YouTube Page interaction about fighting Dwayne Johnson in the ring.

"I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career. It would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up, Can we him a break? Can he take a day off? If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen," he said.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's return to WWE does not mean that he is coming back permanently.

You can check Roman Reigns's entire conversation in the video below: