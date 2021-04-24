The 'haldi' ceremony of a woman police constable appointed at the Dungarpur kotwali in Rajasthan was held at the police station premises, as she failed to get her leave sanctioned amid the lockdown in place in the state in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases.

The bride-to-be, Asha, said that her wedding was scheduled in May last year, but it was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown and Corona scare. At that time, the wedding date was fixed on April 30, 2021.

However, as she is on duty during the ongoing lockdown period, her colleagues decided to hold the 'haldi' ceremony inside the police station premises, playing the role of her family members, singing wedding songs and putting haldi on Asha's face.

Station in-charge Dilip Daan said that the state government has announced a 'public discipline fortnight' and hence they are all serving their duties.

Even Asha has been on duty for the past many days.

"When we came to know that she is unable to go to her village to attend her haldi ceremony, we all decided to make the celebration unique inisde the police station, as the auspicious 'Muhurat' could not be rescheduled," Daan said.

The ceremony was held following all the rituals that are conducted at home.

"We gave a surprise to Asha. Thankfully by the evening, her leave got sanctioned and she has gone to her village now," Daan added.

Asha's father is a farmer while her mother is a housewife. They even got the Covid guidelines published on the wedding card.

