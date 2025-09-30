There is no one happier than Kajol during Durga Puja celebrations. This year too, Kajol and Rani donned their traditional best to welcome Goddess Durga and enjoy the festivities. Jaya Bachchan was also seen enjoying the festivities with a big smile on her face. Tanishaa also looked spectacular as she flaunted her pujo saree collection.

Kajol's post

Kajol took to social media to share moments from the puja festivities. "The unveiling... such an emotional moment... to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do... we miss them all," she wrote. Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, who was the driving force behind Bollywood's Durga Puja celebration, passed away just a few months back.

Kajol - Rani break down

A video of Kajol and Rani Mukerji breaking down post the unveiling of the grand statue of the Goddess has taken over social media. Actress Shrabani and Tanishaa were also seen teary-eyed as they hugged and consoled one another. Kajol and Rani were later seen hugging and posing with Ayaan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor also posed with the 'Brahmastra' director at the festivities.

Tanishaa about Durga Puja

"It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organise Durga Puja every year, is no more, and for us it would be a little difficult to attend the puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward," Tanishaa told IANS.

Tanishaa added that Deb Mukherjee wanted the festivities to be grander and feed more people this year. Kajol's sister mentioned that the family now wants to take his vision forward.