It's that time of the year again! Bollywood's most beautiful and talented Mukerji family is out and about for Durga Puja celebrations. Rani Mukerji was spotted visiting Durga Puja pandal in full festive fervour. Decked up in her traditional best, the YRF lady made heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Opting for a beige coloured saree with a deep neck blouse, Rani looked divine.

Bollywood celebs at Durga puja

Rani Mukerji co-ordinated the traditional look with red chocker necklace and hair tied in a bun. Rani took darshan and was also seen welcoming Hema Malini and Esha Deol. The three ladies shared a hug and even chatted for a while. Rani Mukerji also went ahead to give get clicked with some of her fans present at the pandal.

More celebs join in

Kiara Advani was also spotted visiting a Durga puja pandal looking her best. The actress who recently got married was seen wearing a beautiful green suit. Kiara was also seen chit chatting with Rani Mukerji. Another bengali beauty who was spotted pandal hopping today was Sumona Chakravarti of the Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona looked resplendent in a white saree as she posed happily for shutterbugs.

"She has always given me strength from within. Durga Puja is an important time for all Bengalis, as this is for all Bengalis, as this is one festival where we go all out and celebrate. We hang out with our families, eat our hearts out and soak in our culture. These five days are to rejoice with our near and dear ones," Rani Mukerji had once said about the importance of the festival, in an interview.