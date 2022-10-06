The Durga Puja of 2022 might have come to an end, but the pictures and videos of our Bollywood celebs enjoying the festivities is going to float on social media for long. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, Jaya Bachchan, Sumona Chakravarti, Shrabani Mukerji and many other Bengali celebs reveled in the festivities.

Sindoor khela gets Bollywood-ised

Now, pictures and videos of Rani Mukerji and Kajol indulging in sindoor khela have taken over the internet. Dressed in red and white sarees, the top actresses of the 90s look divine as they enjoy sindoor khela. Sindoor Khela is one of the most auspicious days for Bengalis, celebrated on the last day of Navratri, where women play Holi with vermillion.

Rani Mukerji, Shrabani, Tanishaa, Kajol and many other actresses posed happily for the shutterbugs and also wished them on the festival. Kajol's son, Yug, has also been an active member of Durga puja festivities this year. He was seen serving bhog to devotees on one of the days.

Rani Mukerji's love for Durga Puja

"May Durga Maa give us more power to continue with the same enthusiasm in the coming years. After two years of cautious celebrations and staying away from doing a public event, our Pujo is back in its splendour, and our entire family is enjoying it with a lot of enthusiasm," Rani Mukerji told TOI.

"This is a great event for all of us, and during the five days of Pujo, we are all under one roof. It is wonderful to see everyone together after two years. This year it is more fun as we are celebrating the festival in all its glory, just like old times," she further told TOI.