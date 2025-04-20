Godaan Kumar is receiving a lot of love and adulation for his role in 'Dupahiya'. Even though he has worked in films like – Dhadak, Ittefaq, Marjaavaan, Laal Kaptaan, Faraaz and others; it is his role in 'Dupahiya' that has truly struck a chord with the audience. As the show is deemed a success and renewed for the second season, International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor.

From the success of the show, working with Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane to comparisons with Panchayat; let's take a look at the interaction with Godaan Kumar.

How has the response been for Dupahiya?

All those who have watched Dupahiya so far have given a lot of appreciation for the entire series and for my character. You'll find a character like Durlabh in almost every household. In most cases, one of the two brothers ends up in a similar situation. My character Durlabh is relatable to every family. People connect with his ambitions.

Were you expecting comparisons with the recent hit - Panchayat?

Everyone is saying that this is the village right next to Phulera from Panchayat — Dhadakpur. The audience is connecting with it because both are villages — the relationships, love, fun, helping each other out, coming together in tough times — these heart-touching elements are present in both series. In Panchayat, the entire village is the hero, and in Dhadakpur, one family from the village is the hero. That's the difference between the two series. But the emotion is exactly the same.

Why do you think Hindi heartland shows and films are gaining more attention?

Rooted stories are being made. You no longer see typical black and white characters. The stories now talk about sections of society that were previously ignored. Writers have found the courage to tell stories from their own towns and villages. New producers, OTT channels, and the audience — all want to see stories of those people. Something that might seem small to you could be the most difficult time in someone else's life.

And that's the emotion that connects everyone. It's just about how to show that smallest incident in a way that both entertains and teaches. The business model of entertainment is to carry both art and business together. Only then can we create a good project and only then can it reach the hearts of the audience.

As an actor, do you have any pre-shoot rituals to get into character — especially one as emotionally nuanced as Durlabh?

Before playing any character, I write a story for him. This story helps me a lot in performing the scenes. It helps me understand the emotional graph of the scene and of my character, and it also helps me grasp the energy of the shooting space and the scene. After that, I try to create the director's vision.

If you could relive one day on the sets of Dupahiya, which day would it be and why?

There's one scene in the entire series that was really fun to do — when Durlabh brings a car to go to the wedding procession and his father tells him to go sit in the bus instead. I never imagined that kind of innocence would come across on screen. So that's one moment I'd love to do again.

Which moment in the series felt the most raw and real while filming — like you were living it instead of acting it?

Durlabh's dance sequence was the most fun and real for me. In that moment, I was in a different zone — everything happening was spontaneous. The entire cast and crew were enjoying it. Gajraj Rao sir complimented me at that time, saying I'm a good actor — that was a huge moment for me. My director and producer called me to the monitor right then to see the scene, and even while watching on the monitor, everyone was laughing a lot.

Share some anecdotes of working with Renuka Shahane and Gajraj Rao.

I didn't get to share screen space with Renuka ma'am, but off camera we had many conversations. In the movie Dhadak, I played Ashutosh Rana ji's son (Roop Singh). When I told Renuka ji, she was very happy.

With Gajraj Rao sir, I shot two scenes, and in both of them, he gave really good and positive comments. In the first scene, Gajraj ji complimented me on my good comic timing. After watching the series, he appreciated it a lot and said that I created that character — because on paper, it wasn't all that interesting, but I made it very interesting and watchable.

What else is in the upcoming?

My next film is Vijeta and Baaghi Bechare.