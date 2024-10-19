The trailer of Dune: Prophecy is finally here! The much-anticipated series stars Tabu in a pivotal role and her fans had been waiting with bated breath to see her in the series. And now that the trailer is here, social media is bowled over by the snippet of Tabu's performance. The series will begin airing on Jio Cinema from November 18.

The film's premise is set 1000 years ago and delves into the origin of Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Along with Tabu, the series also stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. Ever since the trailer dropped, social media has gone gaga over Tabu's look in the show.

Vishal Bharadwaj heaps praise

The Khufiya actress' close friend from the industry, Vishal Bharadwaj also took to social media to give a shoutout to her. "Filled with pride and joy for the pound of my heart @tabutiful jiska koi sani nahi," he wrote while sharing the trailer. "This is jaw dropping stuff...Tabs you go girl - show the world how it is done!!" wrote a social media user.

Social media bowled over

"Congratulations ma'am finally the world will get to see your magical skills at this level, finally the due is paid," another user commented. "In HBO we trust. Always try to deliver the best. Honestly, this looks so DOPE. Now, I'm fascinated for this series," a fan dropped a comment.

"Just the glimpse gave me goosebumps... awaiting eagerly to watch you eating up the whole cast with your unmatched talent and aura of presence," another fan commented. As per reports, Emily Watson, during the trailer launch of Dune, called Tabu the 'Julia Roberts of India' and we couldn't agree more!