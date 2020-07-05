Nithya Menen, who is awaiting the release of Breathe: Into The Shadows, has said that Dulquer Salman is a proper family guy and he tried to convince her to get married.

Nithya Menen has starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. She is one of the most talented and popular actresses down south. She forayed into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. The actress is now all to make her digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also marks the debut of Abhishek Bachchan in web series.

Breathe: Into The Shadows will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10 and Nithya Menen is all excited about its release. Nithya Menen is busy promoting the web series. In an interview, she said her character has many shades. "There's more than what you see in the trailer. It being a series helped as the character could have a proper emotional graph," the actress told Cinema Express.

When asked about her experience of working with Amit Sadh and Abishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen added, "I have always wanted a team with such evolved sensibilities. Amit and I had a very intense scene and we both felt all those emotions on the set. We can't wait for the audience to see it. It's my best performance so far."

Nithya Menen has worked with Dulquer Salman in Bangalore Days and 100 Days of Love, which have become hit at the box office. Talking about him, the actress said, "He is a proper family guy, and told me how great his marriage is and tried to convince me to get married too. Our chemistry in films just happened on screen. Even we were surprised when we saw the final output."

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen opened up on secret marriage and pregnancy. "I took some time out for soul-searching as I was not happy at the time. After the break, people kept asking why I put on weight and speculated if I was secretly married or pregnant but that was all far from the truth. People thought I was having a difficult time when I was actually happy," the actress told CE.