Dulquer Salmaan, one of the most popular young actors in Mollywood is currently enjoying the success of his new movie Kurup. Released on November 12, the film has already collected more than Rs 60 crores worldwide, and it has emerged as the biggest hit in Dulquer Salmaan's career. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran, and it portrays the life of Kurup, one of the most-wanted criminals in Kerala who faked his own death to misappropriate a huge insurance amount.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about his daughter

In a recent promotional event organized by Behindwoods, Dulquer Salmaan talked about the person who is his stressbuster. Dulquer, during the talk, revealed that his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan is the person who helps him overcome professional stress.

"The arrival of Maryam in my life, I cannot describe, it is undoubtedly a moment of complete joy. If I have any kind of tension, I will spend some time with her, and all worries will fade away. She is the stressbuster for all of us," said Dulquer.

During the interview, Dulquer Salmaan also talked about Sunny Wayne. The actor revealed that both of them are close friends, and he recollected those days when they together started their acting career in Second Show.

Kurup shatters several collection records

Kurup can be considered as the biggest Mollywood hit post the pandemic. The film, on its opening day, collected more than Rs 6 crores, and even after 12 days, Kurup is continuing its dream run at the box office. The film is now the highest-grossing Mollywood movie overseas after Lucifer.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Bharath in other crucial roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the music of this movie, while Vivek Harshan has carried out the editing.