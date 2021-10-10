Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan who made his Bollywood debut with the film Karwaan is back in the B-Town with his new film which will be directed by R Balki. Today, Akshay Kumar unveiled the title and the motion poster of the film on his Twitter page.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

This upcoming movie's title is Chup: Revenge of the Artist, and it also features Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in other crucial roles. Touted to be a high-voltage psychological thriller, R Balki recently revealed that the film also has Amitabh Bachchan playing a prominent character.

"He has to be there. I've cast him in every single film of mine beginning with Cheeni Kum where he was the lead to Padman where he made a special appearance. In my thriller, Mr. Bachchan will come in at a crucial juncture in the plot. His presence would be decisive, as it always is in my cinema. I'd never cast him just for the sake of casting him," said Balki, Bollywood Hungama reports.

Chup will be Balki's first film in the thriller genre. Audiences have huge expectations regarding this movie, as the maverick filmmaker's previous films were opened to critical and commercial acclaim.

Dulquer Salmaan fans awaiting the release of Kurup

Meanwhile, fans of Dulquer Salmaan are awaiting the release of Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran. Touted to be the most expensive film in Dulquer's career, the film will have the star playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals in Kerala.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shobita Dulipala, and Surabhi Lakshmi in other prominent roles. An official announcement regarding the release date of this movie will be made in the coming days.