Malayalam's young and handsome hero Dulquer Salmaan turns 34 years old, as he celebrates his birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie have come up with a surprise poster. Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema have officially announced their upcoming collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to be seen in the lead role of the yet-to-be-titled movie, essaying the character of 'Lieutenant Ram'. The movie is touted to be a period love story, that is to be set in the 1964 backdrop. It is reported that this bilingual collaboration is to feature war sequences and a love story during the same timeline.

Dulquer Salmaan's birthday poster by Vyjayanthi Movies

The makers of Dulquer's upcoming movie shared a fresh picture on the occasion of his birthday. "Our extraordinary man... Happy Birthday 'Lieutenant' RAM, Dulquer.Here's the Glimpse", the makers wrote.

Dulquer is seen sitting on the rear side of the cycle, with a letter in his hands. He is seen smiling at someone, probably his lover. Dulquer's attire and the backdrop hint that the story is to be in the age-old backdrop. With a few postal stamps and army-related backdrops, the poster gives retro appeal.

The poster has a tagline- "Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha", which means 'A love story written with the war'. This hints at the war-based love story that is in making.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie features Dulquer as the Lieutenant, as the poster suggests.

More details:

Tentatively titled by Production no: 7, the movie is bankrolled under Vyjayanthi Movies Banner. The music is to be composed by Vishal Chandrashekar. Produced by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinemas, the film will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The makers have kept the details on the other cast members confidential. It is reported that the other details regarding the movie would be announced soon.