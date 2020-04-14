Dulquer Salmaan, the young hero of Mollywood has a huge fan following all nooks of the nation. The fan base of the actor seems to be expanding with every film, and his massive following on social media platforms clearly substantiates this fact. Now, the Mollywood star has crossed 5 million followers on Instagram, and these numbers are much ahead than reigning superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Dulquer thanked his fans

It should be noted that Mohanlal and Mammootty have 2.3 and 1.4 million followers on Instagram respectively, while Prithviraj Sukumaran has more than 2.2 million followers. As the number of followers reached 5 million on Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan thanked his fans for this achievement.

"Woo Hoo!!! Today we are a family of 5 Million!! Thank you all for all of your love ! Humbled, blessed and eternally grateful," wrote Dulquer on his Instagram page.

Dulquer Salmaan flying high

In Kerala, Dulquer is undoubtedly the actor in the third generation who has the most number of fan following. The actor, popularly known as DQ is also a style icon like his father Mammootty, and fans are eagerly following his dressing and hairstyle.

Dulquer Salmaan has now completed the shooting of his new movie 'Kurup' directed by Srinath Rajendran. In the film, Dulquer will be seen playing the role of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup, and expectations surrounding this film have already reached new heights.

'Kurup' also marks the union of Srinath Rajendran with Dulquer after the 2012 film Second Show. It should be noted that Dulquer had made his debut as an actor through Second Show.

Another movie of Dulquer Salmaan that awaits its release is 'Vaan'. This Tamil movie is directed by RA Karthik, and Dulquer will share screen space with Kalyani Priyadarshan in this flick. After the coronavirus containment, the makers of this movie will unveil the release date of this film.