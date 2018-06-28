Italian premium bike maker Ducati revealed the Monster for the first time at the Cologne trade fair in 1992 and production began on 5 March 1993. As the popular naked street fighter turned 25 years, the Bologna-based manufacturer has revealed the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario.

Limited to 500 units worldwide, the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario celebrates the 25 years of history of the Ducati Monster family of bikes that found 325,000 takers so far. It is characterised by an exclusive livery featuring the three colours of the Italian flag on the nose fairing, fuel tank and passenger seat cover, inspired by the 2008 Monster S4RS Testastretta Tricolore. It is complemented with the prestige seat which is embroidered with the 25th-anniversary logo.

The gold coloured frame and forged Marchesini wheels with W spokes in the same colour are another distinguishing feature of the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario. The limited edition also gets mirrors, frame plugs, handlebar end weights and the petrol cap as standard. The articulated brake and clutch levers, as well as the plate holder, are also in aluminium, while the front and rear mudguards, the keyhole cover and the exhaust heat guard are in carbon fibre. The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario also comes with a special bike cover.

The superbike is based on the tubular steel trellis frame and single-sided swingarm in aluminium. A fully adjustable Ohlins fork with 48mm diameter stanchions at the front and Ohlins rear suspension are fully adjustable and steering damper also supplied by the Swedish firm. The braking system is made up of two 330mm diameter Brembo discs paired with Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. The rear 245mm diameter disk is matched with a Brembo calliper.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario is equipped with the Testastretta 11° DS engine which guarantees high levels of power and torque as well as fluid and full delivery even at low revs. The twin-cylinder Monster 1200 25° Anniversario puts out 147hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 124Nm at 7,750 rpm.

The electronic package features three different Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), as well as an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which supplies information to the ABS Bosch Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) systems. The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario also flaunts Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS) for swift gear changes without using the clutch.