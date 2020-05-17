Du Wei, 57-year-old, was found dead in his bed at his official residence in the coastal town of Herzliya, Israels Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday, May 17.

The cause of the death of the Chinese Ambassador to the country is yet to be discovered.

According to a few news reports, the aides of Wei tried to wake him after they found him on his bed, not breathing. The initial assessment was that he had suffered a cardiac arrest during the night.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Director-Gneral Yuval Rotem spoke with Deputy Ambassador Dai Yuming and expressed his condolences, adding that it would provide any assistance it could.

The Ministry said that his family members were not in Israel with him.

An Israeli police spokesman told Reuters news agency: "As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene."

Du arrived in Israel on February 15 to take up his posting, and immediately spent two weeks in quarantine due to coronavirus regulations.

He was unable to present his credentials to President Reuven Rivlin in person due to the pandemic.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese officials.

