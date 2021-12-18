DU abolishes Cut-off based admissions, to admit students based on entrance exam

In a major relief to the student aiming for admissions in the pretigous Delhi University, the Delhi University executive council (EC), the varsity's highest decision-making body, approved a proposal to introduce a common entrance test (CET) for UG admissions beginning the upcoming academic session.

After being approved by the academic council (AC) last week, the plan was ratified by the EC. While 16 members of the AC, out of a total of over 100, voted against the plan, just two members of the EC, out of a total of 22, did so on Friday.

It is to be noted that until the curret academic year, the admission to DU's undergraduate programmes was based on the marks scored by the applicants in the class 12th. The decision to drop cut off based admissions has come after students were outraged after cut-offs for over 11 programmes in seven DU colleges reached 100% earlier this year.

To help students to get fair chances in admission: Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh

As per a report in The Print, DU convened a nine-member council in November to recommend a "alternative model for optimal undergraduate course admissions."

The panel, chaired by the university's vice chancellor, Yogesh Singh, suggested three options: giving admission on the basis of entrance tests beginning next year, with 50% of marks from Class 12 exams and 50% from an entrance test, or continuing the status quo (keeping the cut-off system as it is). The option of holding entrance tests has been granted by the EC.

Yess...being a student of DU...I know how much stressful was this cut off thing is for students.This step was very much need. — Omesh Gurjar (@omeshsingh99) December 17, 2021

Twittrati hails decision

Another added, "Good. Much needed step. Cut offs were madness.Unnecessary stress."

There will still be a cut off to qualify for the entrance. Just that it won’t be insanely high. — Srishti Shanker (@srishtishanker) December 17, 2021

A user named Srishti Shanker said that "There will still be a cut off to qualify for the entrance. Just that it won't be insanely high."