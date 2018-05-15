Delhi University (DU) opened its online registration for undergraduate programmes on Tuesday, May 15. The registration process for all postgraduate programmes and other MPhil/ PhD courses will start from May 18 and May 20, respectively. The last date for aspirants to apply for the online registrations is June 7.

The online portal for registration will start from 5 pm on Tuesday. Students will get 24 days to complete their application form. The class 12 results for many boards are not yet out. Students can fill their details and upload the marks when the results are announced," a DU official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "They will get a text message confirming their registration. Our system will ensure there are no multiple registrations by the same student," the official added that the students can make changes to their application until the payment is done.

Many students had claimed that there were technical glitches during the online registration process. The DU officials clarified that this time there will be zero technical glitches. "We have opened all tabs and ensuring zero technical glitches," Officer on Special Duty (Admission) Ashutosh Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

"All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and for all quota. The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be available online in downloadable form," HT quoted the university registrar as saying in a statement.

Students who wish to pursue graduation from Delhi University will also be able to attend 'Open Days' to get a more detailed idea of the admission process. It is scheduled from May 21 to May 29.

Out of all the colleges affiliated to Delhi University, only St. Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College have different admission dates and process.