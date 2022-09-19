Sara Ali Khan seems to have landed herself in a soup. A video of the Atrangi Re actress, allegedly being 'drunk' and 'high' has taken over the internet. Ever since the video came out, the actress is being mercilessly trolled. Many have even accused her of touching the security guard inappropriately. Take a look at the video here.

What netizens have to say

In the video, Sara is seen entering a club when her hand accidentally touches a security guard. Netizens have gone on an overdrive to claim how "drunk" Sara was and how she could "barely walk".

"Pple ask why are v running this #BoycottBollywood Movement... Here is another reason: The druggywood is spoiling our future generations as they continue 2 follow pple like @SaraAliKhan who r always found sloshed or high on something. Evidence @narcoticsbureau @dg_ncb @MumbaiNcb," wrote one user.

Pple ask why are v running this #BoycottBollywood Movement... Here is another reason: The druggywood is spoiling our future generations as they continue 2 follow pple like @SaraAliKhan who r always found sloshed or high on something. Evidence @narcoticsbureau @dg_ncb @MumbaiNcb pic.twitter.com/zH9HCPtFcf — Varun Kapur ?? ?? (@varunkapurz) September 17, 2022

"She is so high that she didn't realise that she touched the security guy," wrote another user. "She was really drunk. Babe could hardly walk. Though I don't think she meant to inappropriately touch the security guard, it could have been a mistake but oh well no one will believe that, everyone will think she meant to. Which maybe she did or didn't.. Who knows....." one more social media user wrote.

"#BoycottBollywood and save our future generations," wrote another netizen. "What the F is she upto?? That was so inappropriate of her #SaraAliKhan so so gross...," opined one more netizen.

Sara's kitty

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has her kitty full with some of the biggest projects. Apart from starring in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal, she will also be seen in a film with Vikrant Massey, reportedly titled – Gaslight.