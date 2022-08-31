Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has yet again grabbed the headlines after a video of her went viral on social media leading the fans into a frenzy. The video showed her having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai restaurant and has fuelled speculations that Sara and Shubman are dating. However, the duo have not responded to the video.

TikToker Uzma Merchant shared video from Bastian

The video, which was shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant, showed the duo at Bastian, Mumbai, placing an order with a waiter standing next to their table. However, a few reports suggested that the two were in Dubai.

Previously, Sara had dated Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, while Gill was reportedly dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, they recently unfollowed each other on social media, hinting at their 'break-up'.

Fans ask 'Kya chakar hai?'

Meanwhile, the apparent new pair in the B-town has left both cricket and Bollywood fans quite amazed and surprised. One of the fans asked on Twitter, "Kya chakar hai (What is happening)," while another user wrote, "From Daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to Grand daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way."

A third user trolled Gill as he wrote, "Shubman Gill moved from dating Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan!! Man. Someone pls tell him that it's "Saare jahan se accha" and not "Sara Jahan se acchi!!"

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as 'Kedarnath', which was her debut film opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 'Simmba' and 'Love Aaj Kal' with ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.