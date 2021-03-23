The shocking incident of a speeding Mercedes killing three people in Mohali has sparked anger and fury among people across the country. How the actions of a few affluent individuals changed the course of life for many families. Someone's son and someone's husband never made it home, and their families had to witness the biggest shock of their lives.

"We have lost everything," said a father, who had lost his son in the tragic incident on Saturday morning. Jasbir Singh, father of Dharampreet, 23, said his son was to get married by the end of 2021, had a steady job and was even helping with the construction of their house in the village.

Another deceased, Ankush Narula, left behind an unborn child as his pregnant wife had to endure the toughest news of her husband's untimely death. What triggered these series of events are the actions of a few.

An affluent teenager, who was allegedly drunk, was driving his Mercedes at 140kmph in Mohali, when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a taxi and hit cyclists. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Samrat Singh, a resident of Sector 34D.

The accused has been arrested for mowing down three persons with his over-speeding Mercedes car in Mohali early on Saturday, police said. The accused, a resident of Chandigarh, belongs to the family running Weldon Opticals.

"His family runs Weldon Opticians store in Sector 17, Chandigarh. He doesn't have a driving licence and was drunk at the time of the accident. His two friends travelling in the car with him, identified as Arjun and Prabhnoor Singh, have also been booked. They are at large," senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said, adding that liquor bottles and glasses were found in the luxury car.

The police have also booked two of his friends, who were accompanying him in the car, who have also been identified as Arjun and Prabhnoor. They reportedly study in a private school in Sector 26.

What happened?

The incident took place when the teenager jumped traffic lights and rammed his car into another car and two cycles, leaving three people, including a cyclist, dead. Three others were critically injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Dharampreet Singh, Ankush Narula and Ram Prasad.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the trio who were riding the Mercedes were drunk when the accident took place and the driver lost control of the car. They fled from the accident spot even after sensing the serious condition of victims and didn't inform the police or the ambulance.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.