A head constable of Mumbai police has threatened to quit force if the justice is not delivered. The matter is related to Anil Gamre, a cop serving in Mumbai police who lost his two sons Akshay, 28, and Sanket, 24 on 7th February in a hit-and-run case. As per a report in Mid-day, his two sons were hit by a Mercedes allegedly driven by Rohan Sunil Abbott, the son of a well-known hotelier from Navi Mumbai.

The police have said that at the time of the accident, the car was moving at a speed of 150 kmph and dragged the bike for about 200 meters. It was alleged that Abbott fled the scene after hitting the bike.

'There was a delay in arrest'

A disappointed Anil Gamre said, "I don't trust my own department as they took more than 30 hours to arrest the Mercedes driver only to release him on bail. I will leave the department as I have not got justice for my sons." Gamre further claimed that the accused was drinking at the time of the accident and the police assisted him to escape. Alleging a delay in the arrest, Gamre said, "Alcohol remains in the body at most for 12 hours. The police have CCTVs, cars, and all the evidence, but there was a delay in investigation and arrest."

On February 7, about 1.35 am, the Gamre brothers came from K. Star Hotel Road as a white Mercedes rammed into a bike. The man at the wheel reportedly ran away while the two lay on the road crying for assistance. Later, they were taken to NMMC Hospital by the police, where they were both pronounced dead on arrival. Cops located the Merc on the spot with the registration number MH-46-AB-4023.

They said it had been registered in the name of a resident of Panvel, who had sold it to Rohan Abbott. On Monday morning, Abbott was arrested. He was granted bail by a Belapur court. A senior police officer said, "We argued for police custody but we couldn't get it."

We demand strict action: Ashish Shelar, BJP

Ashish Shelar, Chief Whip, Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Assembly, accused the Mumbai police of alluding with Abbott and demanded a special prosecutor and daily court hearing. He wrote, "Pained and anguished cry for Justice by our Mumbai Police Constable who lost his 2 sons in hit & run accident! Shocked at alleged cover-up by Navi Mumbai Police to favor Accused! Demand Home Minister, ensure Strict Action! Spl Prosecutor, daily court hearing MUST!"