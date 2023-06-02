In an extensive operation, the Bengaluru police have initiated a series of raids targeting drug mafias that have been operating in close proximity to educational institutions such as schools and colleges, which re-opened this week.

These raids and search operations are currently underway across more than 250 locations within the city. According to reliable police sources, these raids have been ongoing for the past three days, resulting in the booking of over 100 cases related to drug peddling.

Furthermore, the police have detained more than 200 individuals suspected of supplying drugs to students. In a significant breakthrough, the authorities have successfully seized over 15 kilograms of Ganja and MDMA, both commonly abused substances.

The police took swift action upon receiving a tip-off about the rampant sale of drugs to students in the vicinity of schools and colleges, which had just reopened following the summer break.

Determined to crack down on these illicit activities, law enforcement officers from all divisions within the city have been mobilized and are actively participating in this operation.

In addition to focusing on educational institutions, the raids are also targeting the surrounding areas, particularly the PG hostels, which are often frequented by students. This comprehensive approach aims to dismantle the drug mafias and eradicate their influence on the vulnerable student population.

(With input from IANS)