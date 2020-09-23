Kareena Kapoor Khan turned fit and fabulous forty this week. And if the pictures and videos shared by the actress are anything to go by, she did have a gala time celebrating it with her family. Kareena, who is expecting her second child early next year, looked radiant in all her pictures. Friends from the industry and fans also poured in their wishes for the actress.

Sharing an image of herself, on her birthday, Bebo wrote, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG" (sic)

Katrina Kaif, Manish Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Patralekhaa, Barkha Dutt, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor and several other stars wish the actress. Malaika Arora, who is one of Kareena's closest friends in the industry, also took to Instagram to wish the actress. Along with sharing a picture of the two, Arora wrote, "Beboliciousss it's a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u" (sic)

While we absolutely love this picture, trolls decided to attack in the most vicious way possible. This army of virtual attackers decided to bombard the picture with unsavoury comments.

"Drug addicts", "drug party", "Drugs party ke baad ab yeh he kaam rhe gya", "Lets ready for drug party at Karan's house", "Partner in Crime...Drug Buddies", "Do budhiyaa ek saath", "Love jihad ki shikaar", "oldie aunties" were some of the comments on the picture.

Malaika Arora has been a permanent face at each and every one of Kareena's birthday parties, however, this time she had to give it a miss. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl has just recovered from coronavirus, almost two weeks after testing positive.

Informing everyone on her health, Arora had written, "Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."