In a significant achievement on the anti-drug trafficking front, Jammu Police, along with 120Bn Border Security Force (BSF), achieved a major breakthrough, recovering a huge quantity of narcotics, believed to be dropped by drones from across the border.

The narcotics recovered near the International Border (IB) in the R S Pura sector of the Jammu division are worth Rs 35 crores.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh said that, acting promptly on inputs by BSF regarding suspicious drone activity near the International border, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by Jammu Police and 120 Bn BSF during the intervening night of 26/27-10-2025 at Bidhipur Jattan area of R S Pura sector near the International border.

"During a search at first light, two yellow coloured packets of narcotics were recovered from the paddy fields at Bidhipur Jattan, the area is near the International Border, and it is suspected to be a drone dropping from Pakistan in the Indian Territory", the SSP said.

Each packet appeared to contain a heroin like substance. A recovery memo has also been prepared in the presence of the magistrate.

The recovered packets contain appropriately 5 kg of heroin-like substance worth Rs 35 crores in the international market.

In this regard, case FIR No. 211/2025 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act and investigation of the case taken up by SHO Police Station R.S Pura, Inspector Ravi Singh Parihar, assisted by Incharge BPP Baspura, SI Ranbir Singh under the supervision of SP Headquarters Jammu and overall supervision of SSP Jammu.

Further investigation is underway to trace the exact source and destination of the recovered contraband. The police are thoroughly examining both the backward and forward linkages in the case, and more breakthroughs are expected.

Drone activities again started on IB

Today's incident is a clear indication that Pakistan has restarted the activities of dropping drugs and arms through drones near the International Border. After the Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani authorities have halted some activities due to the deployment of additional forces on the border.

Earlier, security forces foiled at least two attempts to drop narcotics via drones, recovering over 1.5 kilograms of heroin in separate incidents.

Recently, a suspected Pakistani drone dropped a yellow packet containing 500 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 2 crore, near the border in Kathua district. The consignment was recovered from Chhann Tanda village, located close to the border under the jurisdiction of Hiranagar Police Station.

Police recovered another half kilogram of heroin in Chillyari, a border village in Samba district, following reports of drone activity from across the border.