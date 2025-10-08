In continuation of its unrelenting efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out extensive searches at eight locations across seven districts in the Kashmir Valley.

"Today, searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of a case," a spokesperson of the SIA said.

Sharing details of the case, the spokesperson stated that it pertained to a sleeper cell module operating in the Valley at the behest of terrorist commanders of the proscribed organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

"The module is being used to spread secessionist propaganda, thereby radicalising and recruiting youth into the terror fold," he added.

Searches conducted simultaneously across seven districts

The day-long operation was conducted simultaneously across north, central, and south Kashmir. During the raids, substantial incriminating material was seized, and several suspects were rounded up for further questioning.

The spokesperson added that the preliminary investigation has clearly brought out the active involvement of these entities in a terrorist conspiracy aimed at propagating and furthering anti-India narratives — not only to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country but also to incite disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.

"The searches highlight the continued and unrelenting efforts of the State Investigation Agency to ensure that the entire module is dismantled, with the aim of striking at the very roots of the terror ecosystem," the spokesperson said.

Property of Drug Peddler Attached

In another development, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property and land valued at approximately ₹75 lakh under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The attached property — a shared double-storey residential house and 2.5 marlas of shared land (out of a total of 15 marlas) — is located at Kenihama, BK Pora, Nowgam.

According to revenue records, the property is registered in the name of Mohammad Jaffar Ganie, father of Parwaiz Ahmad Ganie alias Pawa, who is presently lodged in District Jail Kathua under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Parwaiz Ahmad Ganie has been named in FIR No. 128/2022 under Sections 8, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Nowgam. The investigation established that Parwaiz, being an active shareholder in the said property, holds a room in the residential house and 2.5 marlas of land. Based on this finding, the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The attachment was carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate First Class, BK Pora, and two independent witnesses, following all due legal procedures.

Approval for the action was granted by the competent authority, and due notice was served in accordance with the law.

The owner is now legally barred from selling, leasing, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the attached property under the relevant provisions of law.

This action underscores the Jammu and Kashmir Police's firm resolve to eradicate drug-related activities and create a drug-free society in Srinagar.