Security forces on Sunday morning foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district by eliminating two terrorists, believed to be Pakistani nationals.

Reports said the infiltration bid was foiled near Hyder Post in the Keran sector of Kupwara district.

According to initial inputs, security forces noticed suspicious movement of infiltrators early Sunday morning along the LoC in the Keran sector. Troops deployed at Hyder Post challenged the terrorists who were attempting to sneak into this side of the border.

In the ensuing brief exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed near Hyder Post. The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a search operation in the area was underway till the filing of this report.

Terrorists are desperately trying to infiltrate

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said that terrorists are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Kashmir Valley from launch pads across the LoC. Security forces, he asserted, are alert and fully prepared to foil any such bid.

Speaking to reporters at the Kashmir Frontier headquarters in Humhama, BSF Inspector General (IG) Ashok Yadav said infiltration attempts usually increase before the onset of winter.

"Infiltration attempts always occur before snowfall. There are still about two months left, and the possibility remains until November, as terrorists know they will have limited opportunities for the next six months. Therefore, they always try to infiltrate, but due to the vigilance of security forces, infiltration has become very difficult," Yadav said.

He added that terrorists are stationed at launch pads across the LoC, waiting for opportunities to infiltrate into the valley. "They are present on launch pads opposite our areas of responsibility (AOR) in the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors. They look for opportunities, sometimes waiting for bad weather. Attempts are always there, but we are prepared and alert for any situation," the IG said.

Yadav further emphasized that the Army and BSF remain vigilant, and with the help of high-tech surveillance equipment, strong control is being maintained along the LoC. "We maintain close coordination with the Army. Security forces have foiled two infiltration attempts so far this year. With new tactics and advanced surveillance systems, infiltration has become very difficult," he said.