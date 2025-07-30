Two days after eliminating three terrorists involved in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, security forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district by killing two infiltrators.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the killing of the two infiltrators along the LoC in Poonch district.

"In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted their nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from our own intelligence units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police led to a successful operation. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps posted on its official social media handle.

#WhiteKnightCorps#OPERATION SHIVSHAKTI



In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 30, 2025

Earlier, it was reported that troops of the Indian Army observed the suspected movement of two individuals along the fence in the general area of Poonch. After contact was established, an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Reports indicated that, taking advantage of inclement weather and heavy downpours along the LoC, Pakistani authorities attempted to push terrorists into this side of the border. Amid heavy rains, two terrorists tried to sneak across, but their attempt was thwarted by alert Indian Army personnel, with the assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Five Terrorists Eliminated in Two Days

Codenamed 'Operation Shiv Shakti', Wednesday's action marked the second successful operation by security forces within 48 hours. Earlier on Monday, under 'Operation Mahadev', security forces had eliminated three terrorists involved in the heinous Pahalgam attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor' on Tuesday, confirmed that the three terrorists killed by Indian armed forces under Operation Mahadev on July 28 were directly involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Yesterday, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police neutralised three terrorists — Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran. Suleiman was a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, involved in both the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks. Multiple pieces of evidence confirm this," Shah told the House.

He further informed that Afghan and Jibran were also top commanders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Terror Associate Arrested with Three Pistols in Jammu

In another development, an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested along with three pistols at TCP Naka on the Bypass near Nagrota in Jammu, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The accused, identified as Azan Hameed Gazi, son of Abdul Hameed Gazi and a resident of Hilalabad, Qamarwari (Srinagar), was intercepted while travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar in a Toyota Etios (registration number HR38Z/2066).

During a search of the vehicle, police personnel recovered three pistols, three empty magazines, eight live cartridges, and two empty cartridges from a handbag concealed under the co-driver's seat. The accused failed to produce any valid documents or licenses for the recovered arms and ammunition.

Acting swiftly, police registered FIR No. 170/2025 under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Nagrota.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the recovered weapons.