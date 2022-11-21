Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles has taken the theatres by storm. The thriller drama grossed Rs 64 Cr at its opening weekend. The film is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name. The plot revolves around the return of the Vijay Salgaonkar family and the reopening of a murder case comes back to haunt them. The film grossed Rs 15.38 Cr on Friday, Rs 21.59 Cr on Saturday and Rs 27.17 Cr on Sunday.

Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh called the film power-packed. "Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film... Director #AbhishekPathak delivers a fantastic thriller... The fiery confrontations cast a spell... DON'T MISS," he wrote. "#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG... Creates HAVOC on Day 3... Reboots and revives biz... Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ ???? cr in *Week 1*... This one's a SMASH-HIT... Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz," he further added.

#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ ? cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/j9fK2xHtse — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2022

Director Abhishek Pathak has earlier revealed that a good remake is not about frame-to-frame copy, but adding value to the original. "When it is a remake if we take exactly the way the original film is being made, then what (new) am I doing in the film? It is like I am trying to copy-paste. When I come on board a project, I want to do something new. The screenplay has to cater to the taste and the milieu is different," he told PTI in an interview.

Drishyam 2 also records the second biggest opening weekend collection of a straight Hindi film. And more interestingly it has also ended Ajay Devgn's dry spell at the box office with Bhuj: The Pride Of India & Thank God.