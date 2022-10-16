Announcing the trailer launch of 'Drishyam 2', actor Ajay Devgn has dropped an intriguing poster of the film on Sunday, October 16, on his social media handle. Sharing the poster, the 'Singham' star wrote, "Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, woh ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai. #Drishyam2 Trailer Out Tomorrow Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022".

'It will be huge hit'

The poster shows Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna and it seems Ajay's character which was named as Vijay in the film is being interrogated and police officials Tabu and Akashye are observing the interrogation through a glass pane.

As soon as the poster was shared, fans started showing their love and shared their views in the comments section. One fan said, "Extraordinary acting in drishyam 2", while another user spoke about Akshaye Khanna and wrote, "Happy to see akshaye khanna back in action." A third user commented, "It will be huge hit sir".

Earlier, on Saturday, October 15, Ajay Devgn dropped a solo poster of him, from the movie where the 'Runway 34' actor could be seen holding a saddle in his hand. He captioned, "Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain."

Before that, the actor also shared a picture of an old restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, and a bus ticket, taking a trip down the memory lane and gave his fans glimpses from the first part of 'Drishyam'.

More about 'Drishyam 2'

In June, the actor announced the release date of Drishyam 2 and wrote, "Attention. Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on November 18, 2022." 'Drishyam 2' is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller will hit the big screens on November 18. Apart from 'Drishyam 2', Ajay is also busy with his promotions for the upcoming film 'Thank God'.