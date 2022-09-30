The 68th National Film Awards is currently underway at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday, September 30, and the winners were presented their awards by President Droupadi Murmu. The National Awards are running a year behind schedule because of pandemic-related delays.

The winners for the 68th National Awards were announced in a press conference in July 2022.

Veteran actor Asha Parekh received India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Upon receiving the award, she said, "It's a huge honour to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just a day before my 80th birthday. This is the best honour I could get from the government of India."

The actor thanked the jury for recognising her contribution to Indian cinema and added, "I have been in this industry for the last 60 years and still continue to be attached to it in my own small way. Our film industry is the best place to be in and I would like to suggest to youngsters who are in this industry to have perseverance, discipline, determination and be grounded."

The Tamil feature film titled 'Soorarai Pottru' was named the Best Film of the year, while the late Sachidanandan KR, who was popularly known as Sachy, won the Best Director award for his Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. The Hindi historical drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award, while Ajay Devgn has received the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for the Om Raut directorial.

President #DroupadiMurmu presents the best actor award to @Suriya_offl for the film #SooraraiPottru at 68th #NationalFilmAwards in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/awR0w5QAqN — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 30, 2022

Nanjiyamma, who won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer, sings before Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee #AshaParekh, Union Ministers @ianuragthakur, @Murugan_MoS and others.



Nanjiyamma a folk singer, hails from a small tribal community in Kerala.



68th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/j2DOa5wlJm — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 30, 2022

It is a huge honour to receive the #DadasahebPhalkeAward. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just a day before my 80th birthday



I would like to suggest to the youngsters to have perseverance, determination, discipline and to be grounded#AshaParekh pic.twitter.com/huRe3HNfar — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 30, 2022

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior grabs award for Best popular film providing wholesome entertainment



Director Om Raut receives the award from President #DroupadiMurmu at 68th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/m2BHCMUOuf — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 30, 2022

Actor @ajaydevgn receives the Best Actor category award for the Hindi movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior from President #DroupadiMurmu at 68th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/XJzwaM2oPK — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 30, 2022

A cash prize of Rs 50,000 each will be awarded to the winners in the supporting and lead actor categories. The producers and director of the Best Feature Film winner will get Rs 250,000.

According to reports, the jury for the National Film Awards comprised of veteran singer Asha Bhosle, award-winning singer Udit Narayan, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, actor-turned-MP Hema Malini, and Kannada director-producer TS Nagabharana.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Madonne Ashwin, Mandela

Best Music Direction (Songs): Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman S

Best Music Direction (Background Music): Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Jobin Jayan, Dollu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Anmol Bhave, Mi Vasantrao

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju, Natyam

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik, Supratim Bhol

Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla, Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi, Kappela

Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: TV Rambabu, Natyam

Best Stunt Choreography: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: The Bridge

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak

Best Children's Film: Sumi

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Talendanda

Best Film on Social Issue: Funeral

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela

Best Non-feature Film: Testimony of Anna

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh

Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink Season 2 – Bats

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters

Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol

Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Pariah

Best Direction: Oh That's Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best Music Direction: 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar

Special Jury Award: Admitted, Ojaswee Sharma

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic: No winner this year.

Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh