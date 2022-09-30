The 68th National Film Awards is currently underway at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday, September 30, and the winners were presented their awards by President Droupadi Murmu. The National Awards are running a year behind schedule because of pandemic-related delays.
The winners for the 68th National Awards were announced in a press conference in July 2022.
Veteran actor Asha Parekh received India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Upon receiving the award, she said, "It's a huge honour to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just a day before my 80th birthday. This is the best honour I could get from the government of India."
The actor thanked the jury for recognising her contribution to Indian cinema and added, "I have been in this industry for the last 60 years and still continue to be attached to it in my own small way. Our film industry is the best place to be in and I would like to suggest to youngsters who are in this industry to have perseverance, discipline, determination and be grounded."
The Tamil feature film titled 'Soorarai Pottru' was named the Best Film of the year, while the late Sachidanandan KR, who was popularly known as Sachy, won the Best Director award for his Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. The Hindi historical drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award, while Ajay Devgn has received the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for the Om Raut directorial.
Nanjiyamma a folk singer, hails from a small tribal community in Kerala.
A cash prize of Rs 50,000 each will be awarded to the winners in the supporting and lead actor categories. The producers and director of the Best Feature Film winner will get Rs 250,000.
According to reports, the jury for the National Film Awards comprised of veteran singer Asha Bhosle, award-winning singer Udit Narayan, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, actor-turned-MP Hema Malini, and Kannada director-producer TS Nagabharana.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara
Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Madonne Ashwin, Mandela
Best Music Direction (Songs): Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman S
Best Music Direction (Background Music): Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Jobin Jayan, Dollu
Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Anmol Bhave, Mi Vasantrao
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik
Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju, Natyam
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik, Supratim Bhol
Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla, Tanhaji
Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi, Kappela
Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up: TV Rambabu, Natyam
Best Stunt Choreography: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: The Bridge
Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak
Best Children's Film: Sumi
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Talendanda
Best Film on Social Issue: Funeral
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela
Best Non-feature Film: Testimony of Anna
Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh
Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan
Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink Season 2 – Bats
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar
Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam
Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol
Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Pariah
Best Direction: Oh That's Bhanu, RV Ramani
Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best Music Direction: 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley
Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar
Special Jury Award: Admitted, Ojaswee Sharma
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Best Film Critic: No winner this year.
Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh