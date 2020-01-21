The annual cultural festival dedicated to Mumbai Police, Umang 2020, was all about entertainment and glamour. Bollywood celebs not only performed and entertained the Mumbai Police personnel but also attended the event in large numbers. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and many other celebs attended the event.

Rani attacked by trolls

While celebs like Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor raised the bar with their ethereal fashion statements, few celebs didn't manage to impress the crowd or the fashion police. One such celeb was – Rani Mukerji. The Mardaani actress wore a shimmery blazer with shimmery pants coupled with a black shirt. Diet Sabya shared a photo of Rani from the event and wrote, FIRE YOUR STYLIST.

No sooner, trolls viciously attacked the actress over her choice of outfit. From calling her 'Bappi Lahiri 2.0', 'Dressed like a disaster', 'fire your stylist', 'hire new stylist', 'michael jackson', 'what the hell is she wearing', 'why does she have to dress like a disaster always' were some of the comments on the picture. Rani not only met police personnel but even exchanged pleasantries with few of them.

Rani's take on small budget movies

Last seen in Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji has been raising the bar of her performance with each of her comeback films. Prior to this, she was seen in Hichki in 2018 and Mardaani in 2014. Rani had spoken about the success of Hichki and said, "I remember Karan's (Johar) words. He told me, 'You have performed like a veteran actor.' Javed (Akhtar) uncle called me after the screening and said he loved my performance in Hichki more than Black. Aamir (Khan) joked that I make for a good-looking buddhi because of the last scene where I'm an old woman. This is the kind of attention an actor craves for."

"I don't categorize films on the basis of their budget. At the end of the day, it is a validation of my work being accepted by viewers. So, it's not really about getting success on a higher or lower scale. The audience's appreciation is of utmost importance. When a film does well, it makes you happy. Likewise, when it flops, irrespective of its budget, you feel equally sad," she had said talking about the budget of a movie.