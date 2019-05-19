Hina Khan is currently living her dream with her stunning debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. From making head turns at the red carpet in a sparkling gown by Lebanese designer, Ziad Nakad to launching the poster of her first film Lines in a chic green outfit at the festival's India Pavilion, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has undoutedly made the entire TV fraternity proud with her stint. And after enjoying a blissful time at the festival, Hina was seen hanging out with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi and having loads of fun together at the Chopard party last night.

Taking her excitement to Instagram, Hina Khan wrote while sharing the group picture, "I have a lot to post, lot to write but for now all I can say is dreams do come true."

Along with Hina Khan, Diana Penty also made a sparkling debut with at the Cannes Film Festival as part of an association with vodka brand Grey Goose. For her look, Diana chose a ravishing mini golden tassle dress by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti paired with embellished sheer golden knee-length heeled boots by the same designer.

For the uninitiated, Jitesh Pillai's shocking comment on Hina Khan's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has become the talking point in the industry. "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" the magazine editor had posted in his Instagram story.

Replying to the editor's comment on her, Hina had earlier tweeted, "I was persistent, I am constant and I will be efficient again and again and again. Don't know where I belong, don't know if I have to, as the place doesn't define me. Because as always I will work my a** off and I will make my own place. My promise, a proud outsider from my Chandivali Studios."

After facing massive flak, the magazine editor apologised to Hina for his comment saying that his comment was misconstrued and wished her continued success. Hina accepted his apology and even thanked him for his good wishes.

