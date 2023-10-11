In a unique and empowering initiative by the British High Commission in India, 23-year-old Sanjana Hiremath, hailing from Hubballi in Karnataka, oyed a rare opportunity to step into the shoes of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru for an entire day. This initiative, aptly named 'High Commissioner for a Day,' has been a celebrated tradition since 2017 in conjunction with the International Day of the Girl Child, showcasing the United Kingdom's strong commitment to empowering girls and women on a global scale.

Out of more than 180 incredibly talented young women from across India competing for the title, Sanjana emerged as the winner. Armed with a Master's degree in media and communications, she is presently employed at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

On her eventful day as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru, Sanjana expressed her lifelong dream coming to fruition. This unique opportunity allowed her to engage with the leaders at the British Deputy High Commission and women who have excelled in diverse fields. Her commitment to making a difference, as passionately conveyed in her competition entry, was readily apparent as she embraced the role with dedication.

"Spending a day as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru was a dream come true. I had the opportunity to interact with and learn from the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru's team's leadership and women leaders across wide-ranging fields. Like I said in my competition entry -- I will continue to be the goalkeeper and make a difference," Sanjana said.

Chandru Iyer, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala, underscored the significant importance of this initiative. He firmly believes that it provides a valuable platform for young women to raise awareness about girls' rights and underscores the pivotal role women play in leadership positions.

"The 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition provides a platform to young women to raise awareness about girls' rights and highlight the importance of women in leadership roles. Sanjana was an excellent fit for my role as Deputy High Commissioner. I wish her all the success for her future goals," Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala, said in a statement.

A recap of Sanjana's day as BHC

Sanjana's day as the British Deputy High Commissioner included a rich tapestry of activities. Commencing with a breakfast meeting with Iyer at his Bengaluru residence, the day continued with discussions at the British Deputy High Commission office, where she shared her insights on how to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). An engaging lunch rendezvous with Australian Consul General Hilary McGeachy provided an opportunity to discuss women in leadership roles, as well as indulge in the unique cuisine of North Karnataka.

The day was further enriched by her visit to the London Stock Exchange Group, where she met the members of the Bengaluru leadership team. This visit culminated with a certificate presentation by Iyer and LSEG Bengaluru team leaders, Sandeep Shrivastava and Shriram Chelvaroyan.

The day's activities reached their zenith with an insightful and free-flowing discussion with Chevening Gurukul Fellow and Additional Chief Secretary Uma Mahadevan. The discourse spanned diverse subjects, including democratizing education through improved access to libraries, skills training, SDGs, Chevening scholarships, and the invaluable role of women in leadership.

This initiative did not only celebrate the International Day of the Girl but also underscored the deep-seated commitment of the United Kingdom and India to collaborate in promoting women's leadership and effectively addressing gender-related challenges. The UK's global Women and Girls Strategy, announced in March, delineates three pivotal goals: encouraging conversations, leading by example, and disseminating knowledge to drive change.

