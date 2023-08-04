UK High Commission lets young Indian women to be "High Commissioner for a Day" [see how]

The UK High Commission is offering a rare opportunity for young and talented Indian women, where they can showcase their strengths to the world as one of UK's top diplomats. The British High Commission has launched "High Commissioner for a Day" competition to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child. Young women aged between 18 and 23 years can participate in this unique competition.

How to apply?

The process to apply for the "High Commissioner for a Day" competition is quite simple. Applicants must record and upload a one-minute video answering "How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?" and share it on social media, either on X, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn while tagging @UKinIndia with the hashtag #DayOfTheGirl.

Applicants must submit their entries before August 18, 2023. Participants will then be required to fill an online form to complete their application.

"The full potential of the world's youth to solve the world's biggest challenges cannot be achieved without girls and women. The International Day of the Girl Child is an important moment to include and inspire. I'm looking forward to seeing numerous fantastic entries," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said.

A jury at the British High Commission (BHC) will select the winner, who will be announced on @UKinIndia social media channels. Only one entry per participant will be accepted. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. The High Commission's decision is final and no correspondence relating to the above will be possible.

"The Sustainable Development Goals push for a better planet for everyone, everywhere; just as India is doing with its G20 Presidency. I'm always amazed by the talent spread across this country and have no doubt that India's brilliant youth will lead the drive for a better future in the years to come," he added.

The British High Commission started the "High Commissioner for a Day" competition in 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child (11 October) and has since been conducting it with success annually. In 2022, Jagriti Yadav from Lucknow was the winner of the competition, who experienced a broad range of diplomatic activities including meeting Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, the Mayor of West Yorkshire Ms. Tracy Brabin, and the Executive Chairman of Wipro Mr. Rishad Premji.