The reports of India having paused trade talks with the United Kingdom over the recent attacks on the Indian high commission in London by Khalistani groups last month, sparked concerns. The report by The Times, citing British government sources, had come ahead of the ninth round of official negotiations between the UK and India this month. Shortly after, the government sources refuted the claims and called the reports "baseless."

The UK, too, has officially denied the report and said the "mutually beneficial" Free Trade Agreement is on track. "Both the UK and India are committed to delivering an ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA and concluded the latest round of trade talks last month," a spokesperson of the UK's Department for Business and Trade was quoted as saying.

"The Foreign Secretary has condemned the recent acts of violence at the Indian High Commission, and we are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security and make changes to ensure the safety of its staff," they added.

India and UK concluded the eighth round of trade talks last month. As per government sources, the next round of negotiations are likely to take place from April 24 in London. According to Reuters, India and UK have a trade relationship worth around 29 billion pound ($35.5 billion).

India-UK trade talks halted

The Times had claimed that India paused trade talks with the United Kingdom over the recent attacks on the Indian high commission in London by Khalistani groups last month. "Indians don't want to talk about trade until they get a very public demonstration of condemnation of Khalistan extremism in the UK," The Times report said, quoting official sources.

The report further added that the UK is keen to restart the negotiations, and towards this, it plans to crack down on the Sikh extremists and Khalistani groups, who were responsible for the attacks.

The incident in question had occurred on March 19, when protesters with 'Khalistan' banners staged a demonstration at the Indian high commission and took down an Indian flag from the building's first floor balcony to denounce recent police action in Punjab.

Relations between the two nations have been sour ever since the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were raided by Income Tax department earlier this year, in the aftermath of the British broadcaster's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his role in the post Godhra violence in 2002.