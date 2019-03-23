The grand finale of Master Anand-hosted Drama Juniors Season 3 was held recently in Tiptur and it will be aired on Sunday, 24 March at 6 pm on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The last stage of the reality show was kick started with a puja at the venue, Kalpataru Taluk Stadium. The grand finale was witnessed by large number of audience. The viewers showed-up two-three hours in advance, eager yet enthusiastically waited to witness the grand finale to cheer along to the performances of their favorite contestants.

The esteemed panel of judges, Vijay Raghavendra, Lakshmi and Mukhyamantri Chandru commenced the Grand Finale by wishing luck to all the well-deserving finalists who were gearing up to entertain all Kannadigas through their concluding performances for the grand finale of Drama Juniors Season 3.

Special performances by the Kannada television's most-cherished artists, Kamali Rishi, Paru Adithya, Hiranmayi and Surya from Zee Kannada's Mahadevi, Kamali, and Paru, who danced and entertained the people of Tiptur.

The audiences danced to the singing performances by the winners of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 15, Keerthan Holla and Hanmanthu, and Master Anand made the crowd go wild with his dance performance. The entertainment quotient of the night was raised by the various group acts, Jugalbandhi and solo rounds.

The performances were, Cinema V/S Serial, Jeeni, Daksha Yajna, Kalidasa Bhojaraja, Nakshatrika, Kisa Gotami, King Lear, and Sakavva of Odalala skits. The stage was built by the effort of many diligent labourers and technicians.

The jury trio, along with the sponsor of Zee Kannada's Drama Juniors Season 3 grand finale, CJ Roy, founder, Confident Group, ended the curiosity by announcing the title winner of the season!