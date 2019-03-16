Zee Kannada's successful show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil Champs has entered its third week with 19 contestants making to the next stage. The show started its airing from 2 March in which many aspiring singers from different parts of the state have taken part.

The channel had auditions in over 30 districts in which 1000 of people had shown interest. 30 odd contestants were handpicked by Zee Kannada out of which 19 contestants have got ticket to enter the next level of the singing competition, which is hosted by Anushree.

Monamma, Sunadh, Shreyas, Joshitha, Rubina, Omkar from Gokak (14 years), Sakshi Kallur from Dharwad (14 years), Keerthi from Ramanagara (14 years), Meera from Hosakote (13 years), Parnika from Bengaluru (6 years), Bhargav from Arasikere (14 years), Rohan from Mandya (12 years), Sangeetha from Gadag (14 years), Aprameya from Bengaluru (10 years), Gurukiran Hegde from Honnavara (14 years), Shubada from Sullia (14 years), Abhisyanth from Bengaluru (14 years), Jnana from Bengaluru (aged: 3.5 years) and Nayana from Mysuru (14 years) are the 19 contestants in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil Champs this season.

These budding singers will be judged by Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash and Arjun Janya, along with legend Hamsalekha. The contestants will perform for the next 12 weeks to enter the last stage of the game.

Contestants will be eliminated one after the other based on the viewers' votes along with the marks given by the judges on Zee Kannada's show.

In the recently concluded 15th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Keerthan Holla walked away with the winner's trophy.